Omaha's Trek Up the Tower switching to virtual format

Trek Up the Tower is the latest fitness event to adopt a virtual format.

The event typically draws more than 1,000 participants to the First National Tower in downtown Omaha. Athletes — some seasoned and others beginners — climb up the tower's 40 floors and 870 steps.

Under a virtual format, the event will take place over three weeks. Climbers will be able to log their cumulative activity during the three-week window, from May 8 to May 29, to achieve the 40-flight distance.

Pandemic-related safety concerns prompted the change, organizers said. Coordinating an in-person event also could conflict with First National Bank of Omaha's timeline for reintroducing work-from-home employees to the tower.

"We don't make this decision lightly, since we love holding our event in the tower, and we know our participants do, too," said Chantelle Green, Trek Up the Tower race director.

In August 2020, organizers announced that the event would be pushed from its typical date in February to May. The postponement was made in hopes of being able to host an in-person event.