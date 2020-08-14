One in three in Omaha area had childhood emotional abuse, report says

More than 1 in 3 metro area residents experienced emotional abuse as a child, according to a new report from a trio of county health departments and a local organization promoting workplace and community wellness.

The Wellbeing Partners, in partnership with health departments in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Pottawattamie Counties, released a report on adverse childhood experiences and mental health on Friday.

The data was compiled from phone surveys, which included questions on the topics of abuse, household challenges and neglect. Adverse childhood experiences can be linked to chronic health problems, mental illness and substance abuse in adulthood, officials said.

The report revealed that more than 60% of adults in the metro area reported experiencing at least one adverse childhood experience. One in 10 residents reported experiencing four or more.

In addition, it showed that more than 1 in 4 residents lived in a home with substance abuse as a child, and more than 1 in 4 residents experienced parental separation or divorce.