One in three in Omaha area had childhood emotional abuse, report says

More than 1 in 3 metro area residents experienced emotional abuse as a child, according to a new report from a trio of county health departments and a local organization promoting workplace and community wellness.
The Wellbeing Partners, in partnership with health departments in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Pottawattamie Counties, released a report on adverse childhood experiences and mental health on Friday.
The data was compiled from phone surveys, which included questions on the topics of abuse, household challenges and neglect. Adverse childhood experiences can be linked to chronic health problems, mental illness and substance abuse in adulthood, officials said.
The report revealed that more than 60% of adults in the metro area reported experiencing at least one adverse childhood experience. One in 10 residents reported experiencing four or more.
In addition, it showed that more than 1 in 4 residents lived in a home with substance abuse as a child, and more than 1 in 4 residents experienced parental separation or divorce.
Kerry Kernen, with the Douglas County Health Department, said public health officials realize that health issues don’t “stop at Harrison Street next to Sarpy County or across the river to Pottawattamie County.” The local health departments, along with the Wellbeing Partners, have formed a regional health council and will put an emphasis on mental health.
Many adverse childhood experiences are common and can be prevented by creating safe, stable and nurturing relationships and environments for children and families. Some strategies, officials said, include home visitation, high-quality child care and strengthening economic support to families.
The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted areas of need in public health, said Matt Wyant, the director of planning in Pottawattamie County.
“It is important to remember that while viruses can attack our physical health, we have to keep track and monitor our emotional and mental well-being in ourselves and others around us,” Wyant said.
Earlier this summer, the Wellbeing Partners introduced a mental health stigma reduction campaign, which will use tools such as memes, pets and storytelling to allow people to share their experiences with mental health concerns and help them connect with others.
The report released Friday also features stories of several community members. It can be found on all health department websites and thewellbeingpartners.org.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100
