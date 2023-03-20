In effort to help address the need for pediatric dental care in the community, OneWorld Community Health Centers is opening its first brick-and-mortar pediatric dental clinic at 84th and Q Streets in Ralston.

The clinic, which will begin seeing patients Monday, comes with a bonus for the kids: It includes elements of the popular video game Minecraft, a theme intended to help reduce anxiety in its young patients and make visits more enjoyable.

OneWorld has other dental clinics, as well as two mobile dental clinics that visit schools in the area. The new clinic is intended to help provide access to dental care for many more children in the metro area.

By age 5, nearly 60% of children in the U.S. have tooth decay, according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. That increases to 80% by the time youths reach age 17.

Dr. Brian Penly, OneWorld’s dental director, said children often arrive at that point through no fault of their own. Oftentimes, that can include a lack of education about oral health.

“Our goal is to reduce those barriers as much as we possibly can,” he said in a statement.

The clinic features four exam rooms, four procedure rooms, an imaging room and a consultation room.

OneWorld accepts insurance and Medicaid and offers patients a sliding fee scale based on household income.

Dr. Spencer Burton, associate director of pediatric dental services, will serve as the lead dentist at the new clinic. Patients will be seen for cleanings, fillings, crowns, extractions and preventive services such as sealants, fluoride and space maintenance.

“As a pediatric dentist, my job is to help kids improve their oral health through education and treatment,” he said in a statement. “If we can establish good hygiene and nutritional habits in childhood and adolescence that will go a long way to solving many of the oral health problems of adulthood.”

