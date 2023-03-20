In effort to help address the need for pediatric dental care in the community, OneWorld Community Health Centers is opening its first brick-and-mortar pediatric dental clinic at 84th and Q Streets in Ralston.
The clinic, which will begin seeing patients Monday, comes with a bonus for the kids: It includes elements of the popular video game Minecraft, a theme intended to help reduce anxiety in its young patients and make visits more enjoyable.
OneWorld has other dental clinics, as well as two mobile dental clinics that visit schools in the area. The new clinic is intended to help provide access to dental care for many more children in the metro area.
By age 5, nearly 60% of children in the U.S. have tooth decay, according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. That increases to 80% by the time youths reach age 17.
Dr. Brian Penly, OneWorld’s dental director, said children often arrive at that point through no fault of their own. Oftentimes, that can include a lack of education about oral health.
“Our goal is to reduce those barriers as much as we possibly can,” he said in a statement.
The clinic features four exam rooms, four procedure rooms, an imaging room and a consultation room.
OneWorld accepts insurance and Medicaid and offers patients a sliding fee scale based on household income.
Dr. Spencer Burton, associate director of pediatric dental services, will serve as the lead dentist at the new clinic. Patients will be seen for cleanings, fillings, crowns, extractions and preventive services such as sealants, fluoride and space maintenance.
“As a pediatric dentist, my job is to help kids improve their oral health through education and treatment,” he said in a statement. “If we can establish good hygiene and nutritional habits in childhood and adolescence that will go a long way to solving many of the oral health problems of adulthood.”
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023
A pedestrian walking south on 13th Street from Farnam Street uses an umbrella to shield themself from the snow on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti covers the walls on the first floor of an old office building at Forrest Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, right, and Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon watch Millikann's three-point basket going in during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin scores two points after a steal with less than a minute left against Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler goes up for a shot against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jacob Martin puts on his shoe after losing in the first half against Bellevue West during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek celebrates a three-point basket against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner attempts a three-point basket in front of Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris shoots a basket in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell, left, and Rickey Loftin, center, during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson watches from the floor as his last-second shot fails to go in, giving Millard North a victory during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve shoots two points in the second half against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell goes up for a shot against Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler celebrates a first-half dunk against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
OPS bus driver Yvonne Johnson poses for a portrait on a bus she decorates for the students on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. that contained shopping carts.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. damaged a nearby billboard.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. that contained shopping carts.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas sits on the bench during a timeout after she injured her knee in the second half against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy, left, and Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe react differently to a possession call in the second half during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
French Onion soup photographed at Le Bouillon.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) gets tangled up with Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) and Josie Hilkemann (25) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dribbles the ball against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Nathaniel Ruleaux leads a community project called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. His son, Luca, 3, walks away after handing him a print to demonstrate with. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebecca Chen, of Omaha, helps in a community project lead by artist Nathaniel Ruleaux called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South girls basketball starting five, from left, Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt, JJ Jones, Khloe Lemon and Lexi Finkenbiner. Photographed at Millard South High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The City of Omaha on Monday will start a $32 million, 18-month project to widen 168th Street between West Center Road and Q Street. This will include the widening of the bridge over Zorinsky Lake.
ANNA REED photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Common Goldeneye lands at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Migratory birds fly past the rising sun at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!