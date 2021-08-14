 Skip to main content
OrthoNebraska will open clinic off Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs
A new 23,000-square-foot OrthoNebraska facility is planned for Council Bluffs.

OrthoNebraska said it is taking its long-standing presence in southwest Iowa to the next level by building the orthopedic care and physical therapy facility along Interstate 80 at 1260 Valley View Drive.

Poised to open the summer of 2022, the facility will include 11 exam rooms and space for physical therapy and more. The services are moving from their current location on Jennie Edmundson Hospital's campus.

"After breaking ground on a new build in Elkhorn last fall, this was an obvious next step," CEO Levi Scheppers said.

OrthoNebraska wanted to grow along with the Bluffs area, and offer more specialists and direct access to care, said Dr. Ryan Arnold, president of OrthoNebraska Clinic.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

