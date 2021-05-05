Outbreak in Kearney nursing home proves value of COVID vaccines

In the Kentucky outbreak, vaccinated residents didn’t fare as well as those in Kearney. Out of the home’s 71 vaccinated residents, 18 tested positive, six showed symptoms, two ended up in hospitals and one died. Still, that handful of sickened residents appears in line with the trial results finding the vaccines more than 90% effective.

For residents of the Kentucky home who failed to take the vaccine, the results in comparison were catastrophic.

Of the eight residents who had not received the shots, six tested positive for COVID, five showed symptoms, four were hospitalized and two died. To sum it up, the home’s unvaccinated residents were 18 times more likely to end up in the hospital and 18 times more likely to die than the vaccinated ones.

The CDC report said the Kentucky outbreak showed that if nursing home residents are to be protected, it’s imperative that both residents and staff be vaccinated. While almost 90% of residents in the Kentucky home were vaccinated, only about half of staff members were.

The report also noted that one of the residents who died had previously contracted the virus 300 days earlier. That underscores the importance of the current guidance that everyone — even those who have previously contracted COVID-19 — get the vaccines, the CDC said.