Papillion couple delivers baby in Nebraska Medical Center parking garage

Brian Cabalar's two kids didn't believe the tale he told about how he delivered their new baby sister in the hospital parking garage.
"We know this is a trick," they told him. "You didn't deliver the baby. You're not a doctor."
But this time Dad, known for his jokes and pranks at home, wasn't telling a tall tale.
He delivered baby Astrid in the parking garage at the Nebraska Medical Center shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday. Mom and baby are just fine and expected to go home from the hospital on Friday.
Brian, 31, got home from work at about 3 a.m. When his wife, Nicole Rollo, 30, woke up at about 4:30 a.m., her water had broken.
They loaded up the car and headed to the hospital, which is about 30 minutes from their Papillion home.
Rollo said she started having strong contractions on the ride. Cabalar parked the car in the hospital's parking garage and ran to grab a wheelchair.
"I don't think I'm going to make it," Rollo told him.
She got on the parking garage floor while Cabalar dialed 911.
Meanwhile, Tabitha Hoff, an environmental services manager, was driving to the exit of the parking garage when she spotted Rollo on the ground. She stopped and asked if they needed help.
Cabalar was relieved to have someone else there. It wasn't long before he spotted the top of baby Astrid's head.
"As soon as I put the phone down, I was playing catch, and Astrid shot out," he said. "I caught her just in time."
Hoff, who said everyone stayed remarkably calm, offered up her cardigan sweater to keep the 6-pound, 7-ounce baby warm until an ambulance arrived.
Mom said she thought labor with Astrid would be like her last delivery. She spent six hours in labor and had a fairly routine delivery when her first daughter was born. Despite her water breaking and having strong contractions, Rollo said she didn't think things would move quite so fast.
"We just didn't know what to expect," she added.
Cabalar said it dawned on him much later — after first responders, nurses and doctors tended to Mom and baby — that he was the first one to hold her.
"On the day she was born, she just popped out and was like 'Daddy!' ... I was the first person to see her," he said.
During a Zoom interview with reporters, Mom gently rocked Astrid, who was swaddled in a hospital blanket. Astrid's full head of dark hair, styled in a bit of a mohawk, poked out of the blanket.
Hoff said Astrid "looked like an angel."
"It feels amazing," she said, of seeing the family happy and healthy. "I thought about them all day long."
