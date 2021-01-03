Passage of 2 bills in Congress opens door for UNMC's $2.6 billion facility, Project NeXT

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, both Nebraska Republicans, serve on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, respectively. Those committees are responsible for writing the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

“The past year has underscored the need for our nation to be better prepared,” Bacon said in a statement, “whether it’s for another pandemic, a biological attack or any other national medical emergency. The Pentagon recognizes the cutting-edge and innovative work being done at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and I am confident UNMC will play a significant role in the federal government’s response strategy.”

Fischer said the language she helped include in both measures will make important improvements to the federal response to future health emergencies.

“UNMC has some of the world’s best talent when it comes to emerging health care challenges and medical disasters, and I am confident they will offer a compelling case for inclusion in this pilot program,” Fischer said in a statement.

Gold also credited U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., for bringing federal defense and health department officials together. Sasse served as a Health and Human Services assistant secretary under President George W. Bush.