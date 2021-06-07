People who get a COVID vaccine shot at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo can get a free zoo ride

Guests at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium can get a COVID-19 vaccine shot during two upcoming clinics.

The clinics, set for Wednesday and June 16, will be held in partnership with the Douglas County Health Department and Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Vaccines are available for those 12 and older.

Those who get vaccinated at the zoo can choose one of a handful of incentives, including a roundtrip ticket on the train, tram or Skyfari, one ride on the carousel or one admission to Stingray Beach.

A mobile van will be set up on-site, near the main entrance, with staff from Children's administering the Pfizer vaccines. Second doses will be scheduled at other locations.

Zoo admission is not required to get a vaccine.

Wednesday's clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic on June 16 runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Advance registration is not required, but a parent or guardian must accompany children ages 12 to 18 to give consent.

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.