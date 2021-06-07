 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People who get a COVID vaccine shot at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo can get a free zoo ride
0 comments

People who get a COVID vaccine shot at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo can get a free zoo ride

Two harbor seals, Milo and Monte, explore their new home, alongside sea lions, at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Thursday.

Guests at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium can get a COVID-19 vaccine shot during two upcoming clinics.

The clinics, set for Wednesday and June 16, will be held in partnership with the Douglas County Health Department and Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Vaccines are available for those 12 and older.

Those who get vaccinated at the zoo can choose one of a handful of incentives, including a roundtrip ticket on the train, tram or Skyfari, one ride on the carousel or one admission to Stingray Beach.  

A mobile van will be set up on-site, near the main entrance, with staff from Children's administering the Pfizer vaccines. Second doses will be scheduled at other locations.

Zoo admission is not required to get a vaccine.

Wednesday's clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic on June 16 runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Advance registration is not required, but a parent or guardian must accompany children ages 12 to 18 to give consent. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the secret to longevity in our genes or lifestyle?

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert