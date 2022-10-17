Pink Lotus Project Nebraska health fair, benefit Saturday

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New trial data show that Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster shot is more powerful against omicron subvariants than the original shot, the company announced Thursday.
When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Arkansas' attorneys argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youth and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As the 988 crisis line debuts across the United States, a new Harris Poll shows that Americans are ready to make mental health and suicide prevention a top priority.
Taiwan has lifted all its COVID-19 entry restrictions, allowing tourists unfettered access to the self-ruled island after over 2 1/2 years of closed borders. Dozens of visitors from Thailand were among the first tourists to arrive Thursday at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport. Visitors to Taiwan are no longer required to quarantine upon entry or take any PCR tests. Instead, they will need to monitor their health for a week after arriving and obtain a negative result on a rapid antigen test the day they arrive. If people want to go out during the weeklong monitoring period, they need a negative test from either that day or the day before.
