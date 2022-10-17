 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pink Lotus Project Nebraska health fair, benefit Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

The device monitors abnormalities in breast tissue via sound waves and allows women to track any changes on an app.

The Pink Lotus Project Nebraska is holding its fourth annual pancake feed and health fair on Saturday.

The event will be held at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church at 5544 Ames St. from 8 a.m. to noon. A $10 donation is requested.

Screening and testing will be done for blood pressure, cancer, diabetes and STTs. Dr. Lucy Woodard will speak.

Pink Lotus Project is a breast cancer support group and organization that takes a holistic approach to healing the mind, body and spirit.

For more information, go to 402-250-1716 or pinklotusprojectne.org.

Stay informed digital promo

Sign up today and save! Go to

Omaha.com/subscribe

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Arkansas' attorneys argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youth and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

Tourists flock to Taiwan as COVID entry restrictions eased

Tourists flock to Taiwan as COVID entry restrictions eased

Taiwan has lifted all its COVID-19 entry restrictions, allowing tourists unfettered access to the self-ruled island after over 2 1/2 years of closed borders. Dozens of visitors from Thailand were among the first tourists to arrive Thursday at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport. Visitors to Taiwan are no longer required to quarantine upon entry or take any PCR tests. Instead, they will need to monitor their health for a week after arriving and obtain a negative result on a rapid antigen test the day they arrive. If people want to go out during the weeklong monitoring period, they need a negative test from either that day or the day before.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The benefits of reading every day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert