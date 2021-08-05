Plattsmouth couple both run, but she excels at sprints and he does ultramarathons

"It's much more fun for me to go to a race and race myself into shape than go out and train," he said.

He often sported extra layers on summer runs in an attempt to simulate the heat at Badwater. He spent hours sitting in saunas in the weeks leading up to the race. He also trained in Colorado to get used to the altitude.

Todd said his team of four pacers kept him hydrated and cool during the race, which started on July 19. They stuffed ice under his hat and into a scarf he wrapped around his neck.

They coated him with sunscreen and occasionally sprayed him down with water.

"I'm not saying it wasn't an oven out there, but I never felt like I was going to collapse because of the heat," Todd said.

Running it all on pavement proved to be one of the biggest challenges. Todd's ankles became swollen around mile 100, forcing him to power walk at times.

He finished the race in 14th place at about 33 hours. His goal was to finish in under 30 hours.

Todd said he thinks he'll attempt Badwater again in a year or two.