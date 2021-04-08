Polar Plunge moves to April 24; should it be called the Solar Plunge?

Thrill-seekers will have warmer conditions and an ice-free lake to dash into at this year's Polar Plunge.
The annual event, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska, typically is held in February at Lake Zorinsky. This year's event was bumped to April 24 in hopes of a lower number of COVID-19 cases, said Katie Kellar, vice president of development for Special Olympics Nebraska.
Nicer weather might mean people could comfortably gather outside and stay spread out. Kellar said organizers hope the date change will be temporary.
Plungers can take part in an in-person dip into the water or they can plunge virtually.
The April 24 event won't have check-in or changing tents. Participants will line up and groups will be spaced 6 feet apart as they wait to dash into the water. Masks are required in the plunging area, too.
Also missing will be the bikini-clad mannequin. In previous plunges, participants dashed out to touch the mannequin before turning back toward the shore. Getting rid of the mannequin will help limit touch points, Kellar said.
Costumes are welcome at the event. But with no changing tents, organizers are encouraging plungers to go with simple costumes and themes.
"It's a much quicker, simpler plunge," Kellar said.
Virtual participants can take the plunge anywhere — in the shower or a kiddie pool in the backyard. They're invited to share photos of their nontraditional dips with Special Olympics Nebraska on social media.
"However they want to plunge is totally good with us," Kellar said.
To register, plungers must raise $50. Incentives, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and tumblers, can be earned starting at $75 and topping out at $3,000.
The Polar Plunge is the largest single-day fundraiser for the organization. Money raised through the event goes toward programming in sports, health and education.
Organizers hope to raise $75,000 this year. In past years, the fundraising goal has been about $100,000.
