Polar Plunge moves to April 24; should it be called the Solar Plunge?

Thrill-seekers will have warmer conditions and an ice-free lake to dash into at this year's Polar Plunge.

The annual event, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska, typically is held in February at Lake Zorinsky. This year's event was bumped to April 24 in hopes of a lower number of COVID-19 cases, said Katie Kellar, vice president of development for Special Olympics Nebraska.

Nicer weather might mean people could comfortably gather outside and stay spread out. Kellar said organizers hope the date change will be temporary.

Plungers can take part in an in-person dip into the water or they can plunge virtually.

The April 24 event won't have check-in or changing tents. Participants will line up and groups will be spaced 6 feet apart as they wait to dash into the water. Masks are required in the plunging area, too.

Polar Plunge When: 11 a.m. April 24 Where: Zorinsky Lake, 156th and F Streets Cost: $50 to plunge. Incentives are earned starting at $75. Registration is open until April 23. Information: sone.org