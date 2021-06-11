Pop-up vaccine clinics scheduled in Omaha this weekend, next two weeks

The Douglas County Health Department will be hosting two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend and additional clinics next week and the week after.

On Saturday, the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church at 5544 Ames Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed at the Cinco de Mayo celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next week and the following week, pop-up clinics will be held at Omaha city libraries, where the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

A clinic is scheduled for Abrahams Library at 5111 N. 90th St. from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. That afternoon, from 2 to 4 p.m., a clinic is scheduled at the South Omaha Library at 2808 Q St.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, a clinic will be held at W. Dale Clark Library at 215 S. 15th St. And from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, the Benson Library, at 6015 Binney St., will host a clinic.

Clinics are also scheduled for June 22 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at the Charles B. Washington Library at 2868 Ames Ave. and for June 23 at Sorensen Library at 4808 Cass St. (1 to 3 p.m.) and Swanson Library at 9101 West Dodge Road (5 to 7 p.m.).

