Portion of West Papio Trail closes temporarily for bridge repairs
A section of the West Papio Trail will be closed for more than a week through Nov. 27.

City crews are working to repair the Bob Boozer Pedestrian Bridge on the trail. The bridge is between Pacific Street and West Center Road. That segment of the trail closed Tuesday and will be closed through the day after Thanksgiving.

