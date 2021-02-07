Post-pandemic 2020s unlikely to mirror the Roaring 20s

Given that business and school can be conducted in the living room, it’s possible that some people could move out of urban areas, said Gann.

Perhaps people will get used to having groceries and meals delivered to their homes. “There’s going to be certain activities that never make a strong comeback,” Heidorn said.

The coronavirus still rages, so it’s premature to know what will happen. “Predicting how people are going to react two years from now is like predicting what’s going to happen to the stock market next week,” Heidorn said.

While the coronavirus has commanded global attention for a year, the Spanish flu pandemic was overshadowed by World War I. The end of WW I in 1918 led to “downplaying the suffering” caused by the flu from 1918 through 1920, Gann said.

So overshadowed by the war was the Spanish flu that there are surprisingly few memorials mentioning it, Hogan said. Creighton has such a memorial just west of 24th Street and northeast of the administration building.