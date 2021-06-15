Pour calls Douglas County's low number of COVID cases, hospitalizations 'good news'

Sixteen months into the pandemic, new cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County are down to levels not seen since the early weeks of the outbreak.

The seven-day rolling average at the end of Saturday was two new cases per 100,000 residents, or 11.4 cases per day. The number of residents hospitalized with the virus was down to 22 from a peak of 445 in late November. And vaccination efforts, while having slowed from the early months, continue to get shots into new arms, increasing by .2% a day the number of adult residents with at least one inoculation.

"Honestly, we couldn't be in a better place than we are today," Adi Pour, the Douglas County health director, told the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday. "That's really good news for me and it’s good news for the entire community."

Nonetheless, Pour said she wonders whether efforts to halt the virus have "bottomed out a little bit." While cases have been on the decline for eight weeks, last week's tally of 88 cases numbered two more than the previous week's 86 cases. Hospitalizations, too, have been stuck above 20 since the end of May.

To get into the green, the lowest category on the county's risk dial, that figure would have to drop below 20.