Pour calls Douglas County's low number of COVID cases, hospitalizations 'good news'

Sixteen months into the pandemic, new cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County are down to levels not seen since the early weeks of the outbreak.
The seven-day rolling average at the end of Saturday was two new cases per 100,000 residents, or 11.4 cases per day. The number of residents hospitalized with the virus was down to 22 from a peak of 445 in late November. And vaccination efforts, while having slowed from the early months, continue to get shots into new arms, increasing by .2% a day the number of adult residents with at least one inoculation.
"Honestly, we couldn't be in a better place than we are today," Adi Pour, the Douglas County health director, told the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday. "That's really good news for me and it’s good news for the entire community."
Nonetheless, Pour said she wonders whether efforts to halt the virus have "bottomed out a little bit." While cases have been on the decline for eight weeks, last week's tally of 88 cases numbered two more than the previous week's 86 cases. Hospitalizations, too, have been stuck above 20 since the end of May.
To get into the green, the lowest category on the county's risk dial, that figure would have to drop below 20.
"Are these endemic levels we may see through summer?" Pour said, noting that the stall may be related to the number of people in the community who cannot yet be vaccinated and people bringing more contagious variants into the county. So far, however, Douglas County has not had a case of the more contagious Delta variant that originated in India and has caused concern among public health officials.
Testing for COVID-19 has decreased somewhat, Pour said. Most tests now are being done in hospitals and clinics. Test Nebraska, which has provided free, accessible testing throughout much of the pandemic, will finish its operations at Metropolitan Community College at the end of July.
With fewer cases, Pour said, the health department's epidemiologists will be looking more closely at those that are reported.
Residents ages 15 to 17 accounted for 11.3% of cases last week, she said, up from the usual 5% or less. No connections were found among the 10 teens who tested positive. But none had been fully vaccinated.
With the concern about the Delta variant, epidemiologists also are contacting all travelers coming from India to make sure they get tested and are vaccinated if they haven't already gotten shots.
As of Wednesday, 46.5% of all Douglas County residents had been fully vaccinated. Pour said she hopes to get to 50% by the time she retires at the end of the month.
In addition, 65.2% of adult residents 18 and older had received at least one shot. The Biden administration has set a goal for the nation of 70% of adults with at least one shot by July 4.
"We have a ways to go," Pour said, "but it’s possible we are going to be there by July 4."
Pour said the pop-up clinics the health department has been hosting with various agencies and volunteers are helping to get more vaccine in people's arms. One such clinic was set up at the delayed Cinco de Mayo celebration in South Omaha last weekend. A second clinic was held at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Wednesday.
This week, the health department, which has five vans, is setting up at schools and libraries. Pop-ups also will be held at Taste of North Omaha, Juneteenth and the College World Series. Next week, they will be held at Metropolitan Community College locations.
Large community clinics, most operated with health systems, will be phased out by July 8. The health department will continue to have a standing clinic every Friday at its offices near 41st and Pacific Streets.
Pour said people who get shots at the clinics usually make an appointment for a second shot right away. The county is following, in a state database, those who don't come in for a second shot. State health officials recently sent 27,000 letters to people who records indicated hadn't gotten a second shot. Pour said, however, that some of those involve data glitches and some are the result of different versions of people's names.
Pour said Douglas County is expected to receive $111 million through the latest round of federal pandemic funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. The top priority for those funds, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, is to support the public health response.
Pour said the health department's projected pandemic-related expenses from March through December total a little more than $3.1 million. That includes money for booster shots, should they be necessary, and the addition of younger children to the vaccination program. The health department has received a separate grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cover outreach.
Pour said the act also is intended to reimburse costs over a total of four years, so she also has projected costs through 2024. That would bring the total to more than $7.5 million. That's 6.8% of the funds Douglas County will receive.
