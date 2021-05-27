Public will have two opportunities to hear from Douglas County health director finalist

Members of the public will have two opportunities next week to observe and ask questions of the lone finalist to become Douglas County’s next health director.

Lindsay Huse, a Wyoming health official, will visit Omaha from Wednesday through Friday as part of the process to hire a replacement for Adi Pour, who is retiring at the end of June after serving as director of the Douglas County Health Department for 18 years.

A nine-member search committee made up of members of the Douglas County Board of Health and community leaders from the health and education sectors unanimously selected Huse from among nine candidates.

Chris Rodgers, president of the health board, has said the health director position has risen to the level of importance of a police chief or school superintendent with the pandemic. By naming a single finalist for interviews and meetings with members of the public, the health board is following a process similar to the one recently used to select a new chancellor for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Huse, 42, will attend a special 8:30 a.m. meeting of the health board Wednesday at the Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center, 3215 Cuming St. The board will interview Huse during the meeting, which is open to the public. Visitors are required to wear masks in the building at all times.