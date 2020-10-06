Reflection garden at Methodist Hospital dedicated in honor of former patient

In his final days battling colon cancer, Adam Koslosky and his family headed outside for fresh air and sunshine.
But the only place to gather was near the entrance of Methodist Hospital. The setting was less than ideal. They had to deal with foot traffic and the sound of cars driving by.
After Koslosky died, his wife, Kathy, worked with the Methodist Hospital Foundation to install a reflection garden at the Omaha hospital near 84th and Dodge Streets. The garden fills in the green space between the hospital and the employee parking garage.
On Monday, the Koslosky family — along with hospital and foundation officials — dedicated the garden named for the family patriarch. The dedication took place one day after Koslosky's birthday.
The space, which is wheelchair accessible, offers seating tucked into a retaining wall, foliage and a water feature.
Koslosky, who died at age 61 on March 18, 2018, was diagnosed with colon cancer in late 2017. He spent three months at home before spending his final 39 days at Methodist.
One of his final requests was to feel the sun on his face and the wind in his hair.
After Koslosky's death, his wife wanted to offer a place for other patients and families to spend time outside with their families.
Koslosky, a manufacturing executive, was on the Methodist Hospital Foundation board for more than 20 years. Creating the garden at Methodist made perfect sense because of Koslosky's passion for the work being done there, his wife said.
The space will let families gather with kids and grandkids or visit with four-legged friends.
"He lived for his family, his grandchildren, for the things that were important," Kathy Koslosky said.
Before the dedication ceremony, Koslosky's grandchildren dropped rocks stamped with their names into the water feature.
Employees can access the space, too. Kathy Koslosky said she wants the space to be calm and rejuvenating for patients and staff, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are so grateful that we can now provide this beautiful area," said Josie Abboud, president and CEO of Methodist Hospital. "Our staff will always do all that they can for our patients, and being able to offer this space of reflection is truly wonderful."
