Reflection garden at Methodist Hospital dedicated in honor of former patient

In his final days battling colon cancer, Adam Koslosky and his family headed outside for fresh air and sunshine.

But the only place to gather was near the entrance of Methodist Hospital. The setting was less than ideal. They had to deal with foot traffic and the sound of cars driving by.

After Koslosky died, his wife, Kathy, worked with the Methodist Hospital Foundation to install a reflection garden at the Omaha hospital near 84th and Dodge Streets. The garden fills in the green space between the hospital and the employee parking garage.

On Monday, the Koslosky family — along with hospital and foundation officials — dedicated the garden named for the family patriarch. The dedication took place one day after Koslosky's birthday.

The space, which is wheelchair accessible, offers seating tucked into a retaining wall, foliage and a water feature.

Koslosky, who died at age 61 on March 18, 2018, was diagnosed with colon cancer in late 2017. He spent three months at home before spending his final 39 days at Methodist.

One of his final requests was to feel the sun on his face and the wind in his hair.