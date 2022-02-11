Regents approve demolition of Munroe-Meyer building, potential site for UNMC's Project NExT

One of the other steps is the Saddle Creek Campus Public Improvements Project, which will launch improvements to roadways, utilities and other infrastructure for the planned expansion of UNMC’s campus west of Saddle Creek Road. The regents also approved that project Friday.

Carter said the $18 million cost of the project would be covered by the City of Omaha. Construction is expected to start in September and wrap up in August 2025.

UNMC officials have been moving ahead on plans to create an “innovation hub” and a new administrative tower west of Saddle Creek. The tower, to be situated on the southwest corner of Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street, is slated to begin rising this year. Not only will the tower allow the university to consolidate administrative offices that are scattered across campus, it also would be closely tied to Project NExT.

The $18 million for roads and utilities is part of the $93 million the city has pledged over the next decade to support the Saddle Creek expansion and Project NExT.

Gold said a parking structure proposed for the area and other projects tied to NExT are separate from the road and utility work.