Registration opens for Good Life Halfsy, which has 6,000 spots for runners this year

This year’s Good Life Halfsy will look a little more like it has in past years.
Organizers are bringing the field of runners up to 6,000 for this year’s 13.1-mile race, which is set for Oct. 24. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s field was cut to 3,500 runners. The previous year was capped at 6,500.
Registration for this year’s race opens Friday at 10 a.m. The race, in its eighth year, has always sold out.
Organizers said they’re prepared to take pandemic-related precautions come race day. Race co-director Ben Cohoon said they worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for last year’s race and plan to do so again this year.
“We’re confident that we can hold an event, and we’re confident we can put on an event that is safe,” he said. “What that looks like, I don’t know. It’s too impossible to predict.”
Pink Gorilla Events was able to host the majority of races in person last year. Organizers worked with local health departments to make sure that runners stayed safe.
In early March, Pink Gorilla Events hosted the Leprechaun Chase, a 10K. That race went well. Runners stayed socially distant at the start and wore masks at the start and finish, Cohoon said.
As Halfsy race day approaches, runners can switch to a virtual run if they’re uncomfortable running with others. They will also have an option to defer to 2022.
This year’s Halfsy course is the same as in past years. Runners will start at Seacrest Field near 70th and A Streets and head west to the Haymarket finish line. The course takes them past Lincoln landmarks including Holmes Lake, Sunken Gardens, Antelope Valley, the State Capitol and downtown stadiums.
Knowing that outdoor events tend to be safer than indoor gatherings, and knowing that more people are getting vaccinated, Cohoon said the race is a good opportunity for people to be active and be in a group setting.
“The energy around the event and the vibe is so fun, and it’s a celebration,” he said. “All that together makes for a great day.”
Registration starts at $75 and increases as race day approaches. Runners who sign up before April 5 can snag an extra piece of swag, like a hat, T-shirt or hoodie.
