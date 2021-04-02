Registration opens for Good Life Halfsy, which has 6,000 spots for runners this year

This year’s Good Life Halfsy will look a little more like it has in past years.

Organizers are bringing the field of runners up to 6,000 for this year’s 13.1-mile race, which is set for Oct. 24. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s field was cut to 3,500 runners. The previous year was capped at 6,500.

Registration for this year’s race opens Friday at 10 a.m. The race, in its eighth year, has always sold out.

Organizers said they’re prepared to take pandemic-related precautions come race day. Race co-director Ben Cohoon said they worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for last year’s race and plan to do so again this year.

“We’re confident that we can hold an event, and we’re confident we can put on an event that is safe,” he said. “What that looks like, I don’t know. It’s too impossible to predict.”

Pink Gorilla Events was able to host the majority of races in person last year. Organizers worked with local health departments to make sure that runners stayed safe.