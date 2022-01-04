Registration opens Saturday for Lincoln Marathon

This year's Lincoln Marathon should look more like races of the past.
Organizers of the race, which is in its 45th year and will take place May 1, are hoping to bring back popular traditions like a pasta dinner the night before the race and a race expo.
"Playing off that tradition, this year we're really hoping to make it look like a pre-pandemic year," said Ryan Regnier, president of the Lincoln Track Club, which puts on the race. "More than anything, we're trying to get it to look like it did before the pandemic, with fun and unique features we've had for several years."
Registration for this year's event, which includes a full and a half marathon, opens at 8 a.m. Saturday.
This year's race is capped at 12,000 runners.
"We're going to take everybody we can possibly get," Regnier said.
Last year's race drew about 4,600 registrants, with 3,800 finishing, Regnier said. In previous years, the race was capped at 13,500 runners and sold out, sometimes within a day.
The races will start on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus and end on Stadium Drive between Memorial Stadium and the Hawks Championship Center. The race used to end inside the stadium, but the turf on the field is being replaced this year, Regnier said. Last year, the race ended on the track at Ed Weir Stadium because the Husker spring game took place a day before the race.
Regnier said organizers hope to make the finish line more spectator-friendly this year. They plan to add atmosphere with entertainment and vendors.
The cost to run the full marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifier, is $95. The half marathon is $75. Virtual options are available, too. To register, visit lincolnmarathon.org.
Runners will start in waves, like last year. As of now, no masks will be required for runners. Regnier said organizers ask people to be flexible when it comes to safety precautions.
