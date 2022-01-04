Registration opens Saturday for Lincoln Marathon

This year's Lincoln Marathon should look more like races of the past.

Organizers of the race, which is in its 45th year and will take place May 1, are hoping to bring back popular traditions like a pasta dinner the night before the race and a race expo.

"Playing off that tradition, this year we're really hoping to make it look like a pre-pandemic year," said Ryan Regnier, president of the Lincoln Track Club, which puts on the race. "More than anything, we're trying to get it to look like it did before the pandemic, with fun and unique features we've had for several years."

Registration for this year's event, which includes a full and a half marathon, opens at 8 a.m. Saturday.

This year's race is capped at 12,000 runners.

"We're going to take everybody we can possibly get," Regnier said.

Last year's race drew about 4,600 registrants, with 3,800 finishing, Regnier said. In previous years, the race was capped at 13,500 runners and sold out, sometimes within a day.