Residents of Oakland, Nebraska, wonder what's next after hospital closes

Local officials plan to meet Aug. 10 in Tekamah to discuss long-term plans. One option they’re considering, he said, is a county-run quick-response vehicle, staffed by trained county employees, that could transport patients and relieve the burden on volunteers.

Hansen said Chartis data indicates the Oakland hospital was providing care to a shrinking share of its community. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data indicates it had operated at a loss for three of the past four years for which data was available.

The Chartis report also lists 453 U.S. hospitals as vulnerable to closure. With the Oakland closure, the number of Nebraska hospitals on the vulnerable list stands at 15, Hansen said, with five considered at high risk.

But while challenges exist, Hansen said, the situation is “not all doom and gloom.”

Over the past decade, many of Nebraska’s critical access hospitals have performed well compared with others nationwide on financial and quality metrics, according to Chartis.

Palm, an economist, said he does not foresee a lot of additional closures in Nebraska in the next year or two. But he said officials need to consider what rural health systems should look like in the future to keep them viable.