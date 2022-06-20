Rib plating plus cryotherapy helps Council Bluffs man deal with broken ribs

Jim Berry had broken ribs before.

So when the Council Bluffs man broke five ribs in his back in a four-wheeler accident early last month, he knew the drill: retire to his recliner, limit his activity and wait six to eight weeks for them to heal.

But about five days in, he made a sudden move one day, heard a pop and felt a dagger-like pain in his chest. It was particularly bad when he breathed. His wife took him to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy the next day.

There, Dr. Carlos Fernandez, a trauma surgeon, recommended rib fixation, which uses small, contoured titanium plates and screws to stabilize the ribs. Without that, the broken ends of the ribs were displaced and free to jab Berry.

Fernandez also recommended his latest addition to the still-evolving procedure, the use of which has been growing nationally over the last decade or more. He would use probes to freeze the nerves under Berry’s ribs, a process called cryotherapy. The temporary damage would last for about two months — about the same time it would take the ribs to heal — and, like a nerve block, reduce the pain and the need for opioid painkillers.

Berry, who works at the Bluffs custom car business Later Dayz Customz, said he couldn’t wait for the ribs to heal on their own.

“I was excited to have the procedure done and get back on my feet as soon as I could,” he said.

Berry had the procedure May 24. Fernandez said he could tell the difference in Berry when he saw him afterward. “He was just miserable when he came in,” Fernandez said. “It was amazing to me to see how much he changed the next day.”

Berry went home about 36 hours after his surgery. He rested for a week and then returned to work at about 90% of his usual function. Altogether, he was out of work for three weeks. Throughout, he’s gotten by with Tylenol and ibuprofen to manage any lingering pain.

Fernandez and his colleagues recently published a study in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery indicating that patients who received cryotherapy with rib fixation used fewer painkillers than those who did not. The cryotherapy patients also had shorter intensive care unit stays, lower rates of intubation and were discharged home more often.

Other studies, the researchers wrote, have produced limited or conflicting results for cryotherapy with rib fixation. Said Fernandez, “We are the first to systematically prove that the concept worked on rib fixation.”

Fernandez said the intent behind adding cryotherapy was to enhance the benefits of rib fixation, knowing that the procedure alone might not fully control pain. “You need cryotherapy to get through it,” said Fernandez, an assistant professor with Creighton University’s School of Medicine.

He said he decided to try adding cryotherapy after other researchers documented significant pain reduction in children undergoing surgery for a sunken chest.

“To my surprise, patients started to complain of less pain,” he said of his rib fixation patients. Physicians and health systems locally, and nationally, have been seeking ways to manage pain with fewer opioids in recent years to combat overuse of the drugs.

The side effects of the cryotherapy, Fernandez said, are not significant. Patients may have some numbness in the area and experience some discomfort when the nerves are waking up. “It’s promising. Really promising,” he said. “I’m really excited about the results.”

The researchers next will try to confirm their findings in a randomized clinical trial, the gold standard for research. That will require at least 50 patients.

Meanwhile, the researchers continue to learn about and work to improve rib fixation. Fernandez said he’s now trying to do the procedure with smaller incisions and without chest tubes for drainage. His goal is to discharge patients within 48 hours.

He’s also eying using cryotherapy as pain control in patients whose rib fractures aren’t displaced and who don’t undergo surgery. A trauma surgeon, he said, can assess patients to determine their best options, which vary from patient to patient.

Berry counts himself a fan.

“I recommend this to patients before they go home and decide to do it on their own,” he said. “You’re going to be a lot better off in the long run.”

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.