Ricketts: Nebraska may hit red zone for COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

The first step is beefing up the number of tracers. According to HHS officials, the state had the equivalent of 637 full-time tracers working as of Nov. 5, when the backlog started. This week, the number was up to 846 full-time tracers.

It is expected to top 1,000 by next week, as state employees who had been pulled from their regular jobs to help out with tracing earlier in the year are once again being put to work as tracers. HHS also is expanding its contracts with private firms to supply contact tracing staff.

Next, Newmyer said the state is asking tracers to make two attempts to reach people, instead of five, so cases can be closed more quickly. They also are trying to speed up contact-tracing calls, by reducing the number of questions asked.

In addition, she said tracers will not do the final step of calling people who had close contact with a COVID-positive person. Instead, people with positive tests will be asked to notify anyone who was within 6 feet of them for 15 minutes and urge them to quarantine.

Newmyer acknowledged that it is not ideal to rely on people to make those contacts, but she said the measure is temporary.