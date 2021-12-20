Ricketts, top doctors urge Nebraskans to get COVID vaccines, tests

"The math catches up to you very quickly," he said. "So even if omicron is half as lethal or a third as lethal as delta, if the transmission data hold up, we'll get far more hospitalizations and deaths from omicron than delta."

Anthone, who spoke during Ricketts' press conference, said not enough is known yet about omicron to project a further surge in COVID-19 cases.

Lawler noted that researchers are seeing lower hospitalization rates with omicron in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark. But those cases, he said, are primarily occurring in younger people, among whom hospitalizations would be expected to be low. The U.K. and Denmark also have higher vaccination rates than the U.S., particularly among young and middle-aged adults and certainly compared with Nebraska.

Ricketts, who has opposed vaccine and mask mandates, said he called the press briefing on COVID-19 as a pre-holiday reminder to get vaccinated, not because he expects a big surge ahead.

He said the "primary line of defense" against the pandemic remains vaccination. Nine out of 10 people in hospitals are not vaccinated, said Ricketts, who has been vaccinated and received a booster.