Rollin' to Colon to take cyclists on round trip between Valley and Colon, Nebraska

Hundreds of cyclists will ride from Valley to Colon, Nebraska, this Father's Day.

The June 20 ride, dubbed Rollin' to Colon, is hosted by the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force and is designed to raise awareness of colorectal cancer.

It also serves as a way to honor colorectal cancer survivors and remember those who have died from the disease.

This year, cyclists can join the ride in person or virtually. Virtual riders can tackle their ride June 19 or June 20.

Riders have the option of completing a 53-mile ride from Valley to and around Colon and back. Riders also can choose shorter routes of 10, 20 or 30 miles. Rides start and finish at Douglas County West High School in Valley.

Proceeds from the event will stay in Nebraska and go toward bringing awareness to colon cancer prevention and early detection.

Registration, which includes a T-shirt, is $30 for adults and $15 for children. Online registration closes Friday. Race-day registration will be available. For more information, visit coloncancertaskforce.org/rollin-to-colon.

