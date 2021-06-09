Rollin' to Colon to take cyclists on round trip between Valley and Colon, Nebraska

As long as you know what parts to upgrade, you can make any bike no matter how old, feel brand new again. Plus, you can do so without breaking the bank. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Hundreds of cyclists will ride from Valley to Colon, Nebraska, this Father's Day.
The June 20 ride, dubbed Rollin' to Colon, is hosted by the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force and is designed to raise awareness of colorectal cancer.
It also serves as a way to honor colorectal cancer survivors and remember those who have died from the disease.
This year, cyclists can join the ride in person or virtually. Virtual riders can tackle their ride June 19 or June 20.
Riders have the option of completing a 53-mile ride from Valley to and
around Colon and back. Riders also can choose shorter routes of 10, 20 or 30 miles. Rides start and finish at Douglas County West High School in Valley.
Proceeds from the event will stay in Nebraska and go toward bringing awareness to colon cancer prevention and early detection.
Registration, which includes a T-shirt, is $30 for adults and $15 for children. Online registration closes Friday. Race-day registration will be available. For more information, visit
coloncancertaskforce.org/rollin-to-colon.
11 fitness trends in Omaha
Float spas
Float spas, where users are suspended in a salty bath, started popping up in Omaha in 2016. Spa-goers enter a private float tank nearly double the size of a bathtub. Hundreds of pounds of Epsom salt have been dissolved in the shallow pool of water so people float on top. Proponents say floating reduces muscle and joint pain, shortens recovery time from athletic training or injuries, relieves stress and increases creativity.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bubble soccer
If you've been dreaming of dribbling a soccer ball while encased in a plastic bubble, you're in luck. That trend made its way to Omaha in 2015. The game can be tough — experienced players tumble right alongside first-timers.
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Goat yoga
Local yogis can find their flow among a tribe of baby goats. Two dairies in Honey Creek, Iowa, started offering the classes in 2018. The goat yoga trend started in Oregon in 2016 and has since swept most of the country. The wandering goats add some levity to yoga, known for improving flexibility and decreasing stress.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adult kickball
Kickball isn't just for kids. Adult kickball leagues have joined the mix of recreational sports in Omaha, much like sand volleyball and softball. The sport gets players moving, but it doesn't feel like a grueling workout. Some kickballers called it "exercise in disguise."
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barre
Ballet-inspired workouts made their way to the Omaha area back in 2014. The city is home to handful of studios purely devoted to the workouts, which combine yoga, Pilates and ballet movements performed on a dance barre. Some local gyms and fitness studios offer the classes, too. Instructors said the classes are fun and motivating.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rowing
Rowing isn't new, but it's made a splash on the local fitness scene. The exercise machines had fallen out of favor thanks to treadmills, weight rooms and group exercise classes. But they've been reintroduced through fitness trends like CrossFit and Orangetheory. At least two local studios have debuted classes built around the machines.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cryotherapy
Participants — wearing minimal clothing — stand in a chamber that looks like an aluminum can and grows colder over two to three minutes using liquid nitrogen. The temperature drops to between negative 200 and 240 degrees. Proponents say the high-tech ice baths reduce inflammation, relieve pain, prevent injury, increase energy and speed healing. The practice also has been credited for cosmetic benefits. But some medical professionals are skeptical.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Orangetheory Fitness
Exercisers bask in glowing orange lights and blaring upbeat music at Orangetheory Fitness. The metro area now is home to a handful of the studios, which got their start in Florida in 2009. During the classes, a trainer leads people through a circuit-style workout that rotates between treadmills, rowing machines and a strength area with free weights. Members wear heart rate monitors to track their efforts during a workout.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pound
Pound classes debuted in Omaha in 2015. The classes are a full-body strength and cardio workout that simulates drumming. Exercisers pound the drumsticks in the air, against each other and on the ground while performing strength exercises like squats and lunges.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aerial yoga
Aerial yoga blends yoga poses with acrobatics. Yogis practice in hammocks, flipping upside-down. It incorporates stretching and strength exercises, cardio and meditation. Instructors say the class is good for the spine, alleviating pressure — although there are some risks, and the class isn't for everyone.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Heart rate monitors
Heart rate monitors are a standard part of curriculum for some metro high school students. They've also made an appearance in several boutique gyms. Teachers at Mercy High School said wearing the monitors prep students for a lifetime of fitness.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
