Sarpy-Cass Health Department begins notifying elderly about COVID vaccine availability

The Sarpy-Cass Health Department has begun notifying residents age 80 and older about where the COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

Those being notified had preregistered to receive vaccine information from the Health Department.

Meanwhile, some Douglas County residents who receive email through Cox Communications struggled Friday to receive confirmation that they had signed up for vaccinations. The Douglas County Health Department said Saturday, however, that the problem had been resolved.

Because of the large volume of residents in the age 65 and older category, the Sarpy-Cass Health Department has prioritized those in the 80 and older age group, or those born in 1941 or earlier.

The department is working with numerous community partners to provide the vaccines, including the Sarpy/Cass Immunization Clinic at Midlands Hospital; Kohll’s Pharmacy; Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in Papillion and Plattsmouth; OneWorld Community Health Center locations in Bellevue and Plattsmouth; Blake’s Pharmacy; and The Asthma & Allergy Center.