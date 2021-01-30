Sarpy-Cass Health Department begins notifying elderly about COVID vaccine availability

The Sarpy-Cass Health Department has begun notifying residents age 80 and older about where the COVID-19 vaccine will be available.
Those being notified had preregistered to receive vaccine information from the Health Department.
Meanwhile, some Douglas County residents who receive email through Cox Communications struggled Friday to receive confirmation that they had signed up for vaccinations. The Douglas County Health Department said Saturday, however, that the problem had been resolved.
Because of the large volume of residents in the age 65 and older category, the Sarpy-Cass Health Department has prioritized those in the 80 and older age group, or those born in 1941 or earlier.
The department is working with numerous community partners to provide the vaccines, including the Sarpy/Cass Immunization Clinic at Midlands Hospital; Kohll’s Pharmacy; Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in Papillion and Plattsmouth; OneWorld Community Health Center locations in Bellevue and Plattsmouth; Blake’s Pharmacy; and The Asthma & Allergy Center.
Sarpy and Cass County residents who did not preregister through the Health Department’s online survey are encouraged to complete the vaccine registration process on the state's website, https://vaccinate.NE.gov.
The Douglas County Health Department reported Saturday that it administered more than 6,000 doses during the week.
But Friday, some of those who scheduled vaccinations with Cox Communications email accounts received no confirmation of scheduling. Douglas County Health Department spokesman Phil Rooney estimated that 200 people were affected and had been notified by phone Friday night or Saturday of their vaccination schedule.
Those with Cox accounts "ran into a firewall" Friday, Rooney said. "It is, of course, a concern." He said that the system was working Saturday afternoon and that people with Cox accounts should have no problems.
In the coming week, the Douglas County department will begin to offer community clinics for people age 80 and older. Nearly 5,000 people made appointments on Friday when the vaccine appointment site opened.
As of Saturday, 47,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Douglas County, with 10,909 of those being the second doses.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
