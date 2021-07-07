Sauna workouts in Omaha gyms offer big calorie burn

The first step is checking with a physician and making sure you have a solid fitness baseline, Grindstaff said. The high temperatures could cause issues, particularly cardiovascular issues, for people with certain health conditions. And anyone can become dehydrated or be at risk for heatstroke or heat exhaustion.

Campbell said Hotworx stresses that members should be hydrating before, during and after sessions. Waivers signed by gymgoers state that individuals with histories of medical issues such as seizures, fainting, dizziness, stroke or high blood pressure should consult with a physician before exercising there.

The Benckers said working out together has been a fun experience. Brian said he has been motivated “beyond anything else” by being able to exercise alongside his wife.

Anne, 39, prefers the shorter, 15-minute sessions. Brian, 43, is drawn to the 30-minute session using resistance bands or yoga.

Carmella Ehle, 60, was out of commission for a year after injuring her lower back during an at-home workout.

Hotworx, particularly yoga sessions, helped the Elkhorn-area woman get back on track. Ehle said she has noticed better skin and better sleep, along with more energy and less pain from her back injury.