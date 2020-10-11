Schools and businesses seek better airflow and ventilation to keep coronavirus from spreading

Lowe, part of a UNMC team that has been visiting schools and consulting with school districts, said officials with every school they have worked with have increased building filtration levels, often working with HVAC firms to maximize them.

But their ability to obtain higher-level filters has been slowed somewhat by increased demand.

Schools, he said, are also tweaking their systems to maximize the amount of fresh air they can bring in. With 500 to 2,000 people in a building, he said, increasing from 30% to 50% fresh air will have a significant impact on indoor air.

Some schools, particularly those with older HVAC systems, are also making changes so they can open at least one window in a room, Lowe said. One school worked with an architect to install fans in windows to pull in fresh air and push out old air.

“We’re seeing lots of strategies like that,” he said. “Any opportunity to bring in higher ratios of fresh air are being prioritized.”

But the arrival of cold weather will likely will bring an end to open windows, limiting the ability to bring in fresh air.

By and large, however, the schools the UNMC team has visited or consulted with have newer heating and ventilation systems, Lowe said.