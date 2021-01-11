Science Cafe to feature COVID-19 vaccines, UNMC trial

Infectious disease experts will discuss COVID-19 vaccines and the University of Nebraska Medical Center's clinical trial of a vaccine during the upcoming Omaha Science Cafe.

The virtual event, featuring Drs. Nada Fadul, Diana Florescu and Richard Starlin, is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 19 via Facebook Live. To watch, visit facebook.com/sciencecafene.

During the Science Cafe, the infectious disease experts will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion.

They will talk about the importance of vaccines and clinical trials, including the recently announced UNMC clinical trial of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Fadul is an associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and is the medical director of UNMC's Specialty Care Center. Florescu is a professor in UNMC's department of internal medicine. Starlin is an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine and the medical director of employee health at UNMC.

