Seven more cases of coronavirus delta variant confirmed in Douglas County

Seven more cases of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Douglas County, health officials said Thursday.

That brings to eight the county's total cases of the variant, which first was identified in India. The Douglas County Health Department announced its first case Monday.

Of the eight, six of those who contracted the variant were unvaccinated and are linked to a family gathering, health officials said. Two of the unvaccinated people were hospitalized with the illness.

Two others, including a woman in her 40s who became the first in the county confirmed with the variant, were fully vaccinated. They did not require hospitalization, said Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman.

Such "breakthrough" infections are rare, occurring in only .1% of vaccinated people. The health department is performing detailed case investigations and contact tracing on all identified cases of the delta variant.

The variant now is the responsible for about 20% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, federal health officials said this week. Its prevalence has doubled in the past two weeks.