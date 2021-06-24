Seven more cases of coronavirus delta variant confirmed in Douglas County

Seven more cases of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Douglas County, health officials said Thursday.
That brings to eight the county's total cases of the variant, which first was identified in India. The Douglas County Health Department announced its first case Monday.
Of the eight, six of those who contracted the variant were unvaccinated and are linked to a family gathering, health officials said. Two of the unvaccinated people were hospitalized with the illness.
Two others, including a woman in her 40s who became the first in the county confirmed with the variant, were fully vaccinated. They did not require hospitalization, said Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman.
Such "breakthrough" infections are rare, occurring in only .1% of vaccinated people. The health department is performing detailed case investigations and contact tracing on all identified cases of the delta variant.
The variant now is the responsible for about 20% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, federal health officials said this week. Its prevalence has doubled in the past two weeks.
How much of a problem the variant will become is unclear, with 56% of Americans ages 18 and older now fully vaccinated and 45% of all Americans fully covered. Federal health officials have stressed that vaccines available in the U.S. work against the variant.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an associate professor at Creighton University and chief of infectious diseases at Creighton and CHI Health, said the variant is a more serious concern for people who have not been vaccinated.
"For those who have been vaccinated, there's a small chance you'll get it, but it will be milder," she said in a call with reporters on Tuesday. "If I have an infection, I'd rather it be mild."
The state of Missouri is seeing a rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading variant and areas with low vaccination rates among residents.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41