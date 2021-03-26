 Skip to main content
Smoke from burns in Kansas, Oklahoma may affect air quality in eastern Nebraska
Smoke from burns in Kansas, Oklahoma may affect air quality in eastern Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has advised that air quality Sunday night into Monday morning could be impaired because of planned burning in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Air quality could reach moderate (yellow category) levels in eastern Nebraska from 8 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday, which may affect Lincoln, Omaha, Beatrice and surrounding areas, especially to the south.

In certain areas, there may also be intermittent periods when the air quality rises to the orange category, meaning that it's unhealthy for sensitive people, HHS said.

In yellow category conditions, the department suggests that people with unusually sensitive systems consider breaking up any prolonged outdoor exertion. When conditions rise to the orange category, they are advised to reduce prolonged outdoor exertion.

Kansas and Oklahoma monitor smoke levels when controlled burns of prairie and rangelands are underway and let Nebraska officials know of possible impacts on the state’s air quality, HHS said.

