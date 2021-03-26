Smoke from burns in Kansas, Oklahoma may affect air quality in eastern Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has advised that air quality Sunday night into Monday morning could be impaired because of planned burning in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Air quality could reach moderate (yellow category) levels in eastern Nebraska from 8 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday, which may affect Lincoln, Omaha, Beatrice and surrounding areas, especially to the south.

In certain areas, there may also be intermittent periods when the air quality rises to the orange category, meaning that it's unhealthy for sensitive people, HHS said.

In yellow category conditions, the department suggests that people with unusually sensitive systems consider breaking up any prolonged outdoor exertion. When conditions rise to the orange category, they are advised to reduce prolonged outdoor exertion.

Kansas and Oklahoma monitor smoke levels when controlled burns of prairie and rangelands are underway and let Nebraska officials know of possible impacts on the state’s air quality, HHS said.

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.