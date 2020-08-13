Some call for faster — but less accurate — coronavirus tests as influx causes delays at TestNebraska

Lots of Nebraskans want to get tested for COVID-19, and that appears to be at least one factor slowing turnaround times for the state's testing program.

TestNebraska has seen a dramatic increase in the number of swabs being conducted on a daily basis over the last month, according to Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

In addition, the Lincoln lab that processes those tests was shut down for a time for an audit, Gage said.

As of early July, the lab had been averaging just short of 41 hours, from the time that nasopharyngeal swabs were collected at a drive-thru site until people received their test results. But during July, the average turnaround time was 57.9 hours.

And anecdotal reports in Omaha in recent days have included TestNebraska turnaround times of 70- and 80-plus hours.

Gage said the state’s team is aware of the elevated turnaround time and is working to resolve it, including adding staff and expanding capacity.

Ricketts has announced that the lab is in the midst of an expansion that will increase its daily capacity from 3,600 to 7,000 tests a day. Testing capacity nationally, too, has increased.