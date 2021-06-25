Some COVID vaccine clinics in Omaha will be closing, but shots will still be available

Two clinics in Omaha offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will close after this weekend, officials said Friday.

But the Douglas County Health Department will continue to offer a handful of pop-up clinics.

"Some of the options for clinics will be changing, with more private care providers offering the vaccine in the near future," health department officials said in a press release.

The Miracle Hills Plaza Clinic, at 720 N. 114th St., which is operated by Methodist Health System, will have its final first-dose clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Testing and Vaccine Center, operated by Nebraska Medicine, will host its final first-dose clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. It's in the former Super Saver store at 5710 S. 144th St. in the Millard area.

The Douglas County Health Department's clinic at 3505 L St. will continue to operate Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. until July 8. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics, officials said.