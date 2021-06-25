 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some COVID vaccine clinics in Omaha will be closing, but shots will still be available
0 comments

Some COVID vaccine clinics in Omaha will be closing, but shots will still be available

Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on these booster studies.

Two clinics in Omaha offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will close after this weekend, officials said Friday. 

But the Douglas County Health Department will continue to offer a handful of pop-up clinics. 

"Some of the options for clinics will be changing, with more private care providers offering the vaccine in the near future," health department officials said in a press release.

Seven more cases of coronavirus delta variant confirmed in Douglas County

The Miracle Hills Plaza Clinic, at 720 N. 114th St., which is operated by Methodist Health System, will have its final first-dose clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Testing and Vaccine Center, operated by Nebraska Medicine, will host its final first-dose clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. It's in the former Super Saver store at 5710 S. 144th St. in the Millard area. 

The Douglas County Health Department's clinic at 3505 L St. will continue to operate Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. until July 8. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics, officials said. 

The health department will team up with community partners to host multiple pop-up clinics during the coming week. A complete list of clinics is available at douglascountyhealth.com. Anyone 12 to 18 years old needs a parent or guardian present to get their shot.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert