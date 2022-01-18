Some Nebraska COVID test sites close due to weather

Nomi Health is closing its COVID-19 testing sites in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island on Wednesday and Thursday due to the forecast for extreme cold.

In Omaha, the temporarily closed Nomi sites are outdoors and are located at:

» Oak View Mall near Rush Market, 3350 S. 143rd Plaza.

» Metropolitan Community College, South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

» Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Temperatures in Omaha on Wednesday are forecast in the single digits to low teens.

According to a statement from Nomi, the testing sites in Scottsbluff and Council Bluffs are indoors and will remain open.

People with appointments will be notified via email that they can go to Nomi's Council Bluffs site at 1751 Madison Ave. on a walk-up basis.

Nebraskans also can get tested in Council Bluffs, according to a representative of Nomi.