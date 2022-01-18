 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some Nebraska COVID test sites close due to weather
0 Comments

Some Nebraska COVID test sites close due to weather

  • Updated
  • 0

The omicron variant continued to drive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska to levels never before seen during the pandemic, and now hospitalizations are sharply rising, too.

Nomi Health is closing its COVID-19 testing sites in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island on Wednesday and Thursday due to the forecast for extreme cold.

In Omaha, the temporarily closed Nomi sites are outdoors and are located at:

» Oak View Mall near Rush Market, 3350 S. 143rd Plaza.

» Metropolitan Community College, South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

» Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Temperatures in Omaha on Wednesday are forecast in the single digits to low teens.

According to a statement from Nomi, the testing sites in Scottsbluff and Council Bluffs are indoors and will remain open.

People with appointments will be notified via email that they can go to Nomi's Council Bluffs site at 1751 Madison Ave. on a walk-up basis.

Nebraskans also can get tested in Council Bluffs, according to a representative of Nomi.

To register or schedule an appointment at the Council Bluffs Nomi site, go to nomihealth.com/iowa.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

68% of people have never completed a New Year's resolution

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert