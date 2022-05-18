 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STD rates, infant mortality increased in Douglas County during pandemic

  • Updated
The pandemic has been hard on the health of Douglas County residents in more ways than just COVID-19, and it has hindered the ability of the Douglas County Health Department to address health risks.

Lindsay Huse

Huse

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Wednesday that rates of sexually transmitted diseases and infant mortality both have increased in the county since 2019. 

The health department's STD clinic, which conducts testing and other services, was closed during much of the pandemic because staff were redeployed to help with COVID vaccination efforts. The number of children screened for lead poisoning also was down from a peak in 2019 because of the pandemic and because of three lead test recalls. 

Breastfeeding rates for participants in the county's WIC program — which provides low-income families with breastfeeding support, healthy food at no cost, nutrition information and other assistance — also are below federal targets.

Most client appointments with the county's WIC clinic have been virtual for much of the past 2½ years. In some ways, that has been helpful, Huse said, because parents haven't had to get babysitters for other children, take time off work or get transportation to come in. But that also means a loss of in-person support. 

The updates were part of Huse's state of the health department report to the Douglas County Board of Health. In it, she also outlined initiatives for the coming year, including:

• Relaunching the county's breastfeeding collaborative;

• Collaborating with area health systems on new approaches to address infant mortality; and

• Establishing a home testing program for STDs.

The health department also is working to reach out in more modern ways, including on the TikTok app, to make sure people know where to get tested.

Huse said the county's infant mortality rate was 6.1 per 1,000 live births in 2019. Preliminary data indicates that the rate increased to 6.8 in 2020 and 6.6 in 2021. Huse said she has a long-term goal of reestablishing home visits for at-risk moms to address infant mortality, which has been highest among Black babies. 

Chris Rodgers, the health board's president, said he knew the health department would need to have a reset coming out of the pandemic. 

Douglas County has had high rates of STDs for a number of years. Nationally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that STD rates in the U.S. decreased during the early months of the pandemic, but that most had resurged by the end of 2020.

Huse said gonorrhea rates in the county were relatively stable through 2020, but 2021 rates were 12.3% higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 rate. Similarly, rates of chlamydia, which accounts for the highest number of STDs, increased 6.4% from 2019 to 2021.

Syphillis rates, Huse said, have "skyrocketed" from 9.2 cases per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 16.9 cases per 100,000 residents in 2021.

Huse noted that she wouldn't be surprised to see further increases in those numbers as testing increases in the county.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

