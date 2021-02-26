Steve Baumert to retire as president, CEO of Jennie Edmundson Hospital

After four decades at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Steve Baumert will retire from the role of president and CEO on June 30.
Baumert started his career at the hospital in 1981 as the assistant director of physical therapy. His other roles at the hospital have included director of rehab and community services, vice president of operations, and executive president and chief operations officer. He took on president and CEO duties in 2007.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to be associated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Methodist Health System as we partnered with the community to improve access to quality health care," Baumert said in a prepared statement.
Baumert was one of the driving forces behind expanding women's health services in Council Bluffs and western Iowa. The effort was highlighted by the opening of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza in June 2020. In December, expansion and renovation of the hospital's fifth floor was completed, providing an update to the hospital's birthing unit.
Baumert also has been active in the Council Bluffs community and with state and national health care organizations. He served as board chair for the Iowa Hospital Association, served on the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce board and was a member of the American Hospital Association Region 6 Provider board.
"Steve has been an integral part of our organization for many years, and his strong leadership skills and contributions will be forever valued," said Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System.
