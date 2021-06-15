Sunday's Nebraska Football Road Race to honor of Andy Hoffman

A wrestling injury left Kieran Akerson with stingers. The 12-year-old felt the stinging pains from his neck all the way down his arm.
An MRI didn't show what caused the condition. Instead, it revealed a star-shaped brain tumor.
The life-altering news came two days before last Christmas. Marie and Josh Akerson decided not to tell Kieran until after the holiday. They wanted him to have one more Christmas without having to worry about such a serious diagnosis.
"He's smart. He knew it was something serious," Marie Akerson said. "That was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do as a parent. ... And you know the minute you tell him, the rest of his life is going to change."
Kieran, who lives with his family in Valley, underwent an 11-hour surgery on Jan. 13 to remove as much of the tumor as possible. He spent time in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility, where he learned to walk again. Four weeks after rehab, Kieran was back in school. Three months later, he was back on the wrestling mat.
He'll undergo routine MRIs for the next decade to monitor the disease.
Now Kieran and his mom will tackle a 1-mile walk during the ninth annual Nebraska Football Road Race on Sunday. The event raises money for pediatric brain cancer research.
Members of the Husker football team will offer encouragement along the course, which starts and finishes outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Players will cheer runners on as they cross the finish line of the 1-mile walk and 3-mile run. Huskers also will be around, though likely masked, after the race for high-fives, photos and autographs, said Keith Zimmer, senior associate athletic director.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks before and after the race. The first 1,000 people to register for the race will receive a pass to watch a fall practice.
Proceeds will go toward the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. Organizers hope to bring in $30,000 through registration fees, Zimmer said.
The focus on pediatric brain cancer stems from the Huskers' work with Jack Hoffman. Jack became famous in 2013 when he ran for a 69-yard touchdown during Nebraska's spring football game.
This year's race is dedicated in memory of Andy Hoffman, Jack's father and the founder of the Team Jack Foundation. Andy Hoffman died in March of a brain tumor.
Hearing that Andy Hoffman would be honored through this year's race was humbling, said Lindsey Nemetz, marketing director for Team Jack.
"I think (Andy) probably would be smiling from ear to ear, honestly," Nemetz said. "That high to have the Huskers helping a cause so near and dear to his heart, it meant so much to him."
Kieran's right vocal cord is paralyzed and he suffers from bouts of nausea, dizziness and vomiting. But his recovery otherwise went well.
Mom said she's impressed with how Kieran, who is one of five kids in the family, has handled the diagnosis.
"Eight years of wrestling and tough practices have taught him volumes about endurance and strength and perseverance and willpower," Akerson said.
Akerson will give a speech ahead of the Nebraska Football Road Race. Kieran is excited to meet with Huskers. Football falls close behind wrestling as one of his favorite sports.
The event is a way to honor pediatric brain cancer patients and their families, said Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Martinez, who has participated in the race twice before, said he and his teammates are looking forward to the event.
"Personally, it's been my favorite event that Nebraska does," he said, "not only because the football team gets to be there as a unit, but also the interaction with the fans and some truly inspiring people with great stories to share."
It's important for student athletes to give back to the community through special events such as the Road Race, said Zimmer, with the athletic department.
"We know it's hard work to be a college student athlete. Nobody's arguing that," Zimmer said. "But when you see the challenges these families and patients go through day in, day out for years and years, it puts things in perspective."
