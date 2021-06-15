Sunday's Nebraska Football Road Race to honor of Andy Hoffman

Hearing that Andy Hoffman would be honored through this year's race was humbling, said Lindsey Nemetz, marketing director for Team Jack.

"I think (Andy) probably would be smiling from ear to ear, honestly," Nemetz said. "That high to have the Huskers helping a cause so near and dear to his heart, it meant so much to him."

Kieran's right vocal cord is paralyzed and he suffers from bouts of nausea, dizziness and vomiting. But his recovery otherwise went well.

Mom said she's impressed with how Kieran, who is one of five kids in the family, has handled the diagnosis.

"Eight years of wrestling and tough practices have taught him volumes about endurance and strength and perseverance and willpower," Akerson said.

Akerson will give a speech ahead of the Nebraska Football Road Race. Kieran is excited to meet with Huskers. Football falls close behind wrestling as one of his favorite sports.

The event is a way to honor pediatric brain cancer patients and their families, said Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Martinez, who has participated in the race twice before, said he and his teammates are looking forward to the event.