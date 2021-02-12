TestNebraska site at Oakview Mall closes because of cold; will reopen Wednesday

The COVID-19 TestNebraska site at Oakview Mall closed Friday because of issues with operating heaters in the extreme cold.

The site, at 3226 Oak View Drive, will reopen Wednesday.

The North and South Omaha sites, on the Metropolitan Community College campuses in those areas, will open early — at 8 a.m. — beginning Saturday.

People who are registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates.

Those who want to be tested may visit Testnebraska.com (or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish) to schedule an appointment. The TestNebraska hotline is 402-207-9377.