TestNebraska sites to open later because of snow
Some TestNebraska sites will open late Tuesday because of Monday's snowstorm. 

Sites will open at 11 a.m., which means North and South Omaha sites will operate as usual. 

The openings of the Lincoln testing site at 6400 O St. and the Omaha site at Oak View Mall, 3001 S. 144th St., will be delayed.

Some TestNebraska sites closed Monday, or adjusted schedules, because of the storm.

People registered for testing should check messages for updates. Text messages or emails will be sent in the event of a change. 

To sign up for a test, visit testnebraska.com or testnebraska.com/es. Call the TestNebraska hotline at 402-207-9377 with questions about testing or for help with the online assessment. 

Meanwhile, TestIowa sites in Council Bluffs and Des Moines are closed Tuesday. People scheduled for tests will be notified by TestIowa via email.

All sites are expected to open for regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Wednesday. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

