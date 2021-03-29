The great vaccine hunt: Nebraskans scramble to schedule their COVID shots

As of midday Monday, Michael Nollett still had not been able to land a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
The 47-year-old Lincoln resident doesn't meet age requirements set by the state to get the shots at clinics run by local health departments. And despite working in-person at a manufacturing company, he doesn't qualify as an essential worker.
Nollett said he is hopeful he might yet find a dose sooner rather than later. Starting Monday, Nebraska pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program opened up vaccine eligibility to residents who are 18 and older.
The change also allows residents to schedule vaccination appointments in other Nebraska counties that have availability.
The doses available at pharmacy locations are in addition to the state's weekly allocation of doses being administered by Nebraska's 19 local health departments.
Nollett said he never has tested positive for COVID-19, but he has been exposed at work. It's frustrating, he said, to see people who work from home get shots before he does.
In the meantime, he is registered through the state vaccination portal as well as at a handful of local pharmacies that participate in the federal program.
"There's a lot of imperfect things about the way it's being done," he said. "I'm hopeful with this new thing opening up (Monday) that I'll be able to make some headway somewhere."
David Kohll, a pharmacist at Kohll's, said he has seen lots of interest in the vaccine since the program began.
"It's just constant," he said.
At the pharmacy's four Omaha-area locations, Kohll said, staff have been administering between 850 and 1,000 vaccines a day. He said he expects Kohll's pharmacy locations soon will start receiving additional doses of the vaccine.
It won't be long, he said, before all Nebraskans who want the vaccine will be able to nab a dose.
"Everybody's working hard and doing a good job to get everybody vaccinated," Kohll said. "I think Nebraskans overall do well working through things."
A Kearney woman who describes herself as a "stealth vaccine hunter" said she has been helping her friends to scout out available doses. The woman, who has been fully vaccinated, told The World-Herald that she makes comments on Facebook or sends texts to her friends when she learns of COVID vaccine availability in a certain spot.
Local Hy-Vee pharmacies also have been busy with vaccinations, spokeswoman Christina Gayman said Monday, and officials expect an uptick in interest now that age requirements have been lowered. Each week, she said, stores are receiving more doses of the vaccine.
"We're just asking people to be patient," Gayman said. "We will open up appointments as soon as we receive it. Rest assured, we are working as hard as we can."
Vaccine appointments at Hy-Vee must be made online. Residents signing up are asked to schedule both first and second doses.
Pharmacists and store staff cannot make appointments for customers. Gayman said those who don't have internet access can call their local pharmacy to see if they can be put on a waiting list. Or they can ask a friend or family member for help signing up.
Gayman said Hy-Vee locations typically receive vaccine shipments midweek, so some spots could open then. Another tip she offered for vaccine seekers: Follow the Hy-Vee store locations on Facebook. The stores typically post when shipments have arrived.
Monday morning, a World-Herald reporter continued refreshing the Hy-Vee website until an appointment became available at an Omaha location. Time slots were filling up even before the reporter could complete the registration form.
"If people have time to check in, even a couple times a day," Gayman said, "they may find a location that goes live with a few appointments."
Our best Omaha staff photos from March 2021
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2