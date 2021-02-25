The show must go on: UNMC will hold Match Day ceremony at drive-in theater

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grant said she jokingly suggested the parking lot of the Baxter Arena. Then someone suggested the drive-in.

Falconwood Park typically doesn’t open until April, she said. But owner Brandon Miller said he would be willing to work with the college.

Each of the 123 students will be allowed one car to convoy them and their family members. They can sit in their cars during the ceremony or, if the weather is nice, sit outside in lawn chairs. Instead of the usual reception food, a food truck will be on-site.

“It’s all compliant with COVID and social distancing,” Grant said.

In the past, students have been given an envelope with their results and have gone on a stage with family members to announce where they’re going and place a pin in a map to mark their destination.

This year, the matches will be sent to students electronically at 11 a.m., Grant said. But students will still be able to go on stage at the drive-in to make their announcements and pin a map.

Greufe said she’s also making a video featuring students’ photographs and songs, another tradition. She and her fiancé plan to marry in May. They’re excited to find out where they will spend the next several years.