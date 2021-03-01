Third COVID vaccine means more doses for Nebraska, but timing's still uncertain

The emergency approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend means Nebraska officials will be able to order 15,000 doses this week.
The state could receive the doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot as early as this week, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday during a press briefing. If so, health officials will use them to continue to vaccinate people 65 and older, as well as some essential workers.
But Ricketts said federal officials have cautioned that supplies of the new shot may not be consistent in the coming weeks. That's in contrast to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which the state can now order three weeks out.
Nebraska officials can order 18,720 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week and 17,000 of the Moderna shot.
Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose and is easier to store, the state will be looking at places and populations where it might provide a more flexible fit. In addition to prisons and manufacturing plants, that might include rural areas.
If the state decides to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a certain place, Ricketts said, "it should be seen as a good thing because it's going to (mean) more people getting vaccinated" and preventing deaths.
Ricketts said he did not have a clear picture of how the rollout of a third vaccine would affect the state's overall vaccination timeline.
"I’m optimistic we’ll see higher doses of vaccine come into our state in the month of March ... but a lot will depend on what the actual supply is," he said.
Data shows that Nebraska continues to ramp up its vaccine delivery and that it ranks well compared with other states.
As of Sunday, the state had given at least one shot to 310,000 residents 18 and older. That's 21.2% of the adult population, which ranks the state as 16th-best in the percentage of the population that has received at least one shot.
Among those receiving first shots last week were more than 260 eligible Union Pacific employees who were inoculated at Bailey Yard in North Platte. The Nebraska National Guard assisted the West Central District Health Department in administering the shots. Transportation industry workers are among the essential workers outlined in the state's vaccination plan.
In addition, 159,000 Nebraskans 18 and older have received two shots. That's 10.9% of the adult population, ranking the state 11th-best by the two-shot measure.
Nebraska recorded 1,930 new cases of COVID-19 last week, up slightly from 1,724 the week before. About half of states had rising numbers last week, including Iowa. Nebraska's weekly cases ranked 36th per capita, meaning that it still is seeing below-average numbers.
The state reported 35 deaths last week. That was down from 45 the previous week, but roughly on par with tallies for the past six weeks. A total of 158 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest figure since late August.
World-Herald Staff Writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.
