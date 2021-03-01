Third COVID vaccine means more doses for Nebraska, but timing's still uncertain

The emergency approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend means Nebraska officials will be able to order 15,000 doses this week.

The state could receive the doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot as early as this week, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday during a press briefing. If so, health officials will use them to continue to vaccinate people 65 and older, as well as some essential workers.

But Ricketts said federal officials have cautioned that supplies of the new shot may not be consistent in the coming weeks. That's in contrast to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which the state can now order three weeks out.

Nebraska officials can order 18,720 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week and 17,000 of the Moderna shot.

Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose and is easier to store, the state will be looking at places and populations where it might provide a more flexible fit. In addition to prisons and manufacturing plants, that might include rural areas.

If the state decides to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a certain place, Ricketts said, "it should be seen as a good thing because it's going to (mean) more people getting vaccinated" and preventing deaths.