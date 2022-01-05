Three COVID testing sites in Omaha to be closed on Thursday

The COVID-19 testing sites at Oak View Mall and at the South Omaha and Fort Omaha campuses of Metropolitan Community College will be closed on Thursday.

A forecast for subzero wind chill temperatures prompted the closure of the drive-through sites. The clinics are expected to reopen on Friday.

People with appointments at those sites will be notified by email.

The sites are operated by Nomi Health.

People wanting to get tested at a Nomi Health site need to preregister and can do so at nomihealth.com/nebraska.

