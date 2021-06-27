Thurston County, home to two Indian reservations, claims Nebraska's top vaccination rate

And when vaccination began, health officials featured community members, including the veteran, getting the shots and talking about the importance of the vaccine.

Mona Zuffante, Winnebago public health administrator, said one of the tribe’s “most elder elders” told how she was able to finally meet a grandchild born during the pandemic after getting vaccinated.

Health officials’ connections in the community also helped. Danelle Smith is a Winnebago Tribe member and grew up in Winnebago. Zuffante is a longtime resident and a Native American. Many health system employees are part of the community.

The tribe opted to get its vaccine directly through the Indian Health Service, Smith said, and never ran out of shots. With its own ultra-cold storage on-site, it could take large shipments of vaccine.

Smith said more remains to be done to reach the 30% of residents who still are not vaccinated. Zuffante said health officials will continue to work with those who are hesitant, taking vaccine to homes or giving shots after hours if need be.

“The longer we continue our vaccine campaign, the more receptive (they’re) going to be,” she said.