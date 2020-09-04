 Skip to main content
Trails to close at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake for next stages of construction on floating trail
Multiple trails will be closed at Standing Bear Lake for construction on the next stages of the lake's floating trail

Trails at the west end of the lake, on both the north and south sides, will be closing for the project starting Tuesday.

The north side will be closed until Oct. 1. The south side will be closed temporarily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Oct. 1.

