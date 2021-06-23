UNL begins vaccine registry, offers prizes including trip to Ireland to watch Huskers

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is offering prizes to fully vaccinated students, faculty and staff willing to upload their vaccination information to a voluntary registry.

The university announced the initiative in a letter to students and staff on Wednesday.

Anyone who registers by Aug. 15 will be eligible for the prizes. For students that includes five prizes worth one year of resident undergraduate tuition and fees, worth a total of $9,872.

Staff and faculty members will be eligible to win a trip for two to Ireland to watch the Huskers play football against Northwestern in Dublin in August 2022.

The registry is meant to help the university "understand the breadth of vaccination rates in our community and more accurately prepare for fall."

Those eligible must be fully vaccinated and can upload their vaccination information beginning next week. The university will send another email informing students when the registry link is live.

The university also announced that it will again require weekly saliva-based testing for all students, faculty and staff who will be on Lincoln campuses for the fall semester.

