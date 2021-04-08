UNL opens COVID vaccine registry to students

Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln can now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through a registry portal set up by the university and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The portal, open to all UNL students, is open through 5 p.m. Sunday.

When students visit the registry site, they will be asked to select the which group they fall into. They should select "students-higher education" and then "University of Nebraska."

As vaccine supplies become available, the Health Department will notify students to schedule an appointment. The county will reach out primarily via email.

More information is available at bit.ly/3wDxRDt. Questions can be directed to COVID19@unl.edu.

Nebraska's colleges and universities won't require students to get a coronavirus vaccine before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester. But many schools are encouraging students and faculty to get vaccinated when possible to help campus life return to normal.