UNL opens COVID vaccine registry to students

Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln can now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through a registry portal set up by the university and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
The portal, open to all UNL students, is open through 5 p.m. Sunday.
When students visit the registry site, they will be asked to select the which group they fall into. They should select "students-higher education" and then "University of Nebraska."
As vaccine supplies become available, the Health Department will notify students to schedule an appointment. The county will reach out primarily via email.
More information is available at bit.ly/3wDxRDt. Questions can be directed to COVID19@unl.edu.
Nebraska's colleges and universities won't require students to get a coronavirus vaccine before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester. But many schools are encouraging students and faculty to get vaccinated when possible to help campus life return to normal.
Many Nebraska counties and pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program already are offering vaccines to those who are 18 and older. In an email sent to UNL students, officials said the students should schedule an appointment in a different county or at a participating pharmacy if they're able.
Parents or guardians must accompany those who are age 18 to their appointments, UNL said.
Some universities are offering vaccination clinics on campus.
This week, Midland University offered about 350 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on its Fremont campus in partnership with the Three Rivers Health Department. Iowa State University has plans to offer a similar program to students.
