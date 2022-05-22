UNL researchers ask whether milk can deliver therapies to the brain

Milk, according to the 1980s-era dairy industry ad campaign, does a body good.

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher is taking the old slogan a step further, studying whether naturally occurring nanoparticles in milk, called exosomes, can be used to deliver therapies — from cancer treatments to gene therapies — to the brain and eventually other organs and tissues.

Janos Zempleni, a professor with UNL’s nutrition and health sciences department, and his team recently demonstrated that exosomes in milk cross the blood-brain barrier, the network of blood vessels and tissues that keeps harmful substances from reaching the brain. Typically, the blood-brain barrier stands in the way of getting cancer drugs or other treatments into the brain.

The team’s nutrition research, which started in 2013, indicated that exosomes have a number of properties that make them perfect candidates for delivering drugs, Zempleni said. In cow’s milk, naturally occurring exosomes already carry eight different types of RNA, all with different functions, as well as fats and proteins.

Exosomes in milk also are stable, surviving digestion in the gastrointestinal tract, which would allow doctors to give the drugs they carry orally, rather than through an intravenous infusion. In addition to being able to cross the blood-brain barrier, they also can cross the placenta, meaning they could be used to get therapies to a fetus if necessary. The researchers also can use proprietary technology to tweak the exosomes to enhance those properties to make them deliver cargoes to more targeted tissues and to evade the immune system.

The researchers currently have a $630,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to further the work, using the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma as a model.

With the cancer, the research involves using milk exosomes to transport a type of gene regulator called siRNA into the brain. Formally known as small interfering RNA, the small pieces of genetic material silence the expression of genes.

“So what we do in the context of brain cancer is we turn off genes that promote cancer by delivering siRNA,” Zempleni said.

The researchers also have separate funding from a group called the SynGAP Research Fund, an international organization made up mostly of families with children who have a mutation in the SynGAP gene. Because of the mutation, affected kids suffer from cognitive impairment, delayed development, seizures and autism spectrum disorders.

In that case, Zempleni said, the team is working to deliver mRNA, or messenger RNA, to the brains of affected children so they make more of the normal SynGAP protein, which is found at the junctions or synapses between nerve cells where cell-to-cell communication takes place. Such connections act as the “wiring” in the brain’s circuitry.

For now, the researchers are working in a line of cells from a cow’s udder that make exosomes in the lab that are almost identical to those in cow’s milk, Zempleni said. The team can make genetic changes in the cells and test how the changes affect both the exosomes themselves and their ability to deliver drugs to diseased tissue.

The cell cultures, Zempleni said, make enough exosomes for work in mice, which is what the researchers are doing now. But treating a human patient would require many, many flasks of cells.

To amp up production, the researchers eventually want to move on to producing the exosomes in livestock. “If you have a cow that gives 20,000 pounds of milk a year, you can imagine a never-ending supply of exosomes,” he said.

That step, however, will require creating a genetically modified, or transgenic, cow or goat that produces exosomes optimized for drug delivery in its milk.

Producing such an animal, Zempleni said, would take about eight years. And it’s expensive. But producing such animals would allow the dairy farmers who care for them an opportunity to collect significantly more for the milk the animals produce, a concept known as value-added agriculture.

The Food and Drug Administration in 2009 approved the first drug produced by livestock that had been given a human gene. The drug, which is meant to prevent fatal clotting in people with a rare condition, is extracted from the milk of genetically modified goats. Other such “biopharming” products also are in the works.

“It’s really exciting,” Zempleni said of the UNL team’s research. “It has lots of opportunities in nutrition and drug delivery. It definitely (has) potential for sick people. We can really make a difference there.”

