UNMC dedicates $121.8 million health care training, simulation center in virtual ceremony

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said the center will be the “linchpin” of many of the education and training activities that will take place at UNMC over the next half-century.

”This facility — and the professionals and technology within it — have been and will continue to be life-changing for the health professionals who train here,” he said.

The center includes plenty of technology, from the holographic images lining the entryway to the three-story SONY Infinity Wall, the largest display of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, in the atrium. It also features a holographic theater, touted as the first in an academic institution, and Laser CAVE-5, a five-sided fully immersive virtual reality suite.

But it also includes replica health care settings, from an ambulance bay to operating rooms, where health care professionals can perfect techniques and practice working in teams, as they increasingly do in the real world.

Dr. James Linder, CEO of Nebraska Medicine, said the simulations will allow professionals to achieve the highest level of competence, whether they are students learning for the first time or professionals adapting to new techniques and technology, “so they always perform at the highest level when providing patient care.”