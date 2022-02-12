UNMC docs answer reader questions on COVID

Yes! One of the things that has made this pandemic so difficult to control is that a sizable proportion of infected people will have minimal or no symptoms. Unfortunately, people are most infectious in the day or two before they develop symptoms, and those with only mild symptoms, or even no symptoms, can still shed large amounts of virus and infect others (which is why universal mask use as source control makes sense). In a recent review of the literature involving 95 studies and nearly 30 million tested individuals, asymptomatic infections were noted in 0.25% (and highest in nursing home residents and staff at 4.5%). Among those with positive tests, 40% were asymptomatic!

Why has so little been done to study the efficacy of natural immunity?

We continue to learn about disease-induced and vaccine-induced immunity, but it is a very complex subject. Clearly, disease does provide some degree of protection from repeat infection. However, it can be fairly short-lived and tends to be less predictable than vaccine-induced immunity. Disease-induced immunity tends to be more robust in people who have had more serious illness.